DUBLIN Feb 20 One of Bank of Ireland's
major shareholders, U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross, threw
his support behind the bank's Chief Executive Richie Boucher on
Monday ahead of a possible investigation by the country's
central bank.
Ross has sung Boucher's praises since buying a 9 percent
stake in the bank alongside a number of other North American
investors last year and he was quoted as saying that Boucher
remained the right man for the job.
"We think he's the right person to be running the bank at
this point in time. We also think it's important for the country
to be looking forward rather than just looking backward," the
Irish Times quoted Ross as saying at an Irish business event in
Florida.
"There was plenty of blame to go around for all sorts of
things that were done wrong, but right now should be a period of
healing, a period of rehabilitation, a period of getting on with
it."
Ireland's central bank has written to the CEOs of Bank of
Ireland, Irish Life & Permanent and EBS Building Society warning
them that they face a possible probe over their roles in the
run-up to the country's banking crisis, sources said last month.
Ireland's central bank introduced a new regime for
scrutinising bank boards in December last year, giving it the
power to veto future senior appointments or fire existing senior
bank staff.
An independent arbitrator, likely to be a retired judge or a
senior lawyer, will first decide whether the bankers should face
an investigation before a separate independent arbitrator leads
any probe, which would likely take some months to conclude.
Ross, who bought shares in the bank at 10 euro cents each,
was also quoted as saying that he saw the company's book value
at closer to 26 cents a share and that its value would rise to
1.5 times book value in a couple of years when the loan
portfolio and the economy have been cleaned up.