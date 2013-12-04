DUBLIN Dec 4 The Irish government's equity stake in Bank of Ireland fell to around 14 percent from 15 percent after it chose not to take part in a share sale on Wednesday, a spokesman for the finance department said.

Bank of Ireland raised 580 million euros ($788 million) through the placing of new equity, equating to around 7.4 percent of its stock, as part of a milestone deal to repay 1.8 billion euros to the state.