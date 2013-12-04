BOJ trims purchase of 3-5 year JGBs in its market operation
TOKYO, March 29 The Bank of Japan trimmed the purchase of three to five-year Japanese government bonds in its regular market operations on Wednesday.
DUBLIN Dec 4 The Irish government's equity stake in Bank of Ireland fell to around 14 percent from 15 percent after it chose not to take part in a share sale on Wednesday, a spokesman for the finance department said.
Bank of Ireland raised 580 million euros ($788 million) through the placing of new equity, equating to around 7.4 percent of its stock, as part of a milestone deal to repay 1.8 billion euros to the state.
TOKYO, March 29 The Bank of Japan trimmed the purchase of three to five-year Japanese government bonds in its regular market operations on Wednesday.
* Designation of Roel Z. Castro as president was changed to president and chief executive officer
* Trading in shares of Pioneer Global Group Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 29/3/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: