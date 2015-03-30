(Adds background on share purchase)
DUBLIN, March 30 Canada's Fairfax Financial
Holdings on Monday moved to sell half of its 5.8
percent stake in Bank of Ireland, cashing in on shares
that have more than tripled in value since their purchase at the
height of the euro zone crisis.
The Canadian property and casualty insurer run by contrarian
investor Prem Watsa on Monday offered 935 million shares for
sale via Deutsche Bank at an indicative price range
of 35.75 to 37.25 euro cents per share, sources told IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication.
Bank of Ireland shares, which were trading at 10 euro cents
when Fairfax bought in 2011, closed in London on Monday at 38.75
euro cents.
Fairfax was part of a consortium with U.S. billionaire
Wilbur Ross that bought a 35 percent stake in Bank of Ireland
months after Ireland signed up to an EU/IMF bailout in a deal
that kept the bank out of state control.
Fairfax sold a third of its original 8.7 percent stake in
March last year. At the time it promised to retain its final 5.8
percent stake for "the long term."
(Reporting by Graham Fahy; writing by Conor Humphries; editing
by David Clarke)