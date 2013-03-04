BRIEF-GSV Capital entered into loan and security agreement
* GSV Capital Corp- entered into a loan and security agreement dated as of May 31, 2017 - sec filing
DUBLIN, March 4 Bank of Ireland's chief executive reiterated on Monday that the lender was not involved in any talks to move loss-making mortgages that track the European Central Bank's low interest rate off its balance sheet.
Ireland's government was last year looking at ways to shift so-called "tracker" mortgages from state-run Allied Irish Banks and permanent tsb off their books, and Bank of Ireland said at the time it was not part of those discussions.
"We are not involved in any discussions on moving our tracker book into another vehicle," Richie Boucher told a news conference.
* Says preliminary assets under management at May 31, 2017 of $123.3 billion and total assets of $164.0 billion