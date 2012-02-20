DUBLIN Feb 20 Bank of Ireland
has not discussed moving its loss-making tracker mortgage book
off its balance sheet but will closely watch any developments
should any of the country's other lenders do so, its chief
executive said on Monday.
Ireland's government is considering moving tracker mortgages
from state-controlled Allied Irish Banks and permanent
tsb into off-balance sheet vehicles, with local media reporting
that the talks were at an advanced stage last month.
"It's not a conversation that we have had to date but
obviously we would watch any developments like that closely,"
Richie Boucher told an analyst call.
Tracker mortgages make up more than 50 percent of Irish
banks' residential property loans and although performing, they
are not earning due to a mismatch between high funding costs and
the low ECB rate which the products track.