DUBLIN, April 24 Bank of Ireland said on Tuesday that it was not engaged in discussions with the government over its plans to move loss-making "tracker" mortgages off the balance sheets of some Irish lenders.

The government wants to shift mortgages that track the ECB interest rate from state-run Allied Irish Banks and Irish Life and Permanent but Bank of Ireland's chief executive said that it did not come into the talks as it was not fully in state hands.

"Bank of Ireland are not engaged in any such discussions with the state or IBRC (Irish Bank Resolution Corporation) but we are obviously keeping a close eye on potential developments," Richie Boucher told the bank's annual meeting.

"We are not owned by the state so it wouldn't occur for us to be involved."