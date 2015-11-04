DUBLIN Nov 4 Bank of Ireland reported a quarterly fall in its capital adequacy ratio on Wednesday as an increase in its pension deficit offset organic capital growth.

Its Core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio fell to 10.6 percent of assets at end-September from 11.1 percent at the end of June under fully loaded Basel III industry rules and excluding preference shares which it will stop counting towards capital next year.

The bank generated 40 basis points in organic capital but said foreign exchange and other factors accounted for a 20 basis point fall. It said market volatility drove a 70 basis point cut related to the increase in its pension deficit.

Ireland's largest lender by assets, which has led a sector-wide revival as the Irish economy grows faster than any other in Europe, said trading was in line with expectations with good momentum in Ireland and in its British mortgage business.

Loan volumes fell to 84 billion euros compared to 85 billion at end-June, but this was due to a rise in the value of the British pound.

It said the total was in line with June on a constant currency basis and net lending rose in its main businesses.

The bank's net interest margin, which shows how profitable its lending is, averaged 2.18 percent during the quarter, down from 2.21.

Its stock of defaulted loans fell to 12.5 billion euros, down 800 million euros from end-June.

It reiterated that it remained on track to redeem the 1.3 billion euros of preference shares, removing the last hurdle for it to become the first among Ireland's three domestically-owned banks to resume dividend payments since the 2008 financial crisis.

Chief Executive Richie Boucher told Reuters in September that the lender would look to repay the preference shares early next year.

Analysts at Davy Stockbrokers said the reiteration on the preference shares and cut in defaulted loans were positives in a "mixed" trading update, describing the underlying loan volume and margin trends as "mildly disappointing". (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)