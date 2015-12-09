BRIEF-CAPREIT reports 6.8 pct rise in Q1 revenue
May 9 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
ROME Dec 9 So called 'bail-in' rules that impose losses on bank investors, bondholders and even current account holders if a lender needs to be rescued can undermine the confidence of small savers in the banking system, a Bank of Italy official said on Wednesday.
"The bail-in can exacerbate - rather than alleviate - the risks of systemic instability caused by the crisis of individual banks," Carmelo Barbagallo, head of supervision at the central bank, said during a hearing before the Chamber of Deputies.
"It can undermine confidence, which is the essence of banking; transfer the costs of the crisis from taxpayers at large to a smaller category of people no less worthy of protection - small investors, pensioners - who directly or indirectly invested in bank liabilities."
