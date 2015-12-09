(Adds comments, background)
By Stefano Bernabei
ROME Dec 9 The Bank of Italy on Wednesday
defended the country's 3.6 billion euro ($3.8 billion) rescue of
four small savings banks, saying letting them fail would have
"sacrificed" the savings of 1 million Italians.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government is under fire from
the centre-right opposition and some 130,000 shareholders and
junior bond-holders who lost their money overnight as part of
the rescue scheme, approved on Nov. 22.
The government is considering ways to compensate at least
some of those who were hit hardest, but it faces opposition from
the European Commission because of state aid rules.
Italy rushed to save the four ailing lenders - Banca delle
Marche, Banca Popolare dell'Etruria, Cassa di Risparmio
di Ferrara and Cassa di Risparmio di Chieti - before stricter
European rules come into force for winding down lenders in
January.
The new regime, known as bail-in, will impose losses on bank
investors, bondholders and depositors with more than 100,000
euros before public money can be used to prop up a bank.
Carmelo Barbagallo, head of supervision at the central bank,
said during a parliamentary hearing that letting the four banks
fail under the new rules would have caused "devastating" losses.
"Only guaranteed depositors (below 100,000 euros) would have
been safeguarded, sacrificing the money of 1 million savers and
the jobs of nearly 6,000 people," he said.
He added that holders of some 2.4 billion euros in senior
debt would have had to share the losses, while some 200,000
small businesses which had borrowed from the four banks would
have been forced to immediately pay back their loans.
Instead, under the scheme approved by the government, the
cost of the rescue will be borne by the country's healthy banks,
which pay into a newly-formed National Resolution Fund.
Shareholders and holders of around 790,000 million euros in
junior debt in the banks will take a loss, but holders of
deposits, current accounts and senior bonds will not.
Yet the government is still feeling the heat over the rescue
- the first time in at least 80 years that junior bondholders in
Italy have seen the value of their savings wiped out.
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday the
government was studying "humanitarian" measures to help the more
vulnerable savers hit by the rescue plan.
Italy has been vocal in criticising the bail-in rules,
saying they risk making things worse by discouraging small
savers from investing in Italian banks.
"The bail-in can exacerbate - rather than alleviate - the
risks of systemic instability caused by the crisis of individual
banks," Barbagallo said.
"It can undermine confidence, which is the essence of
banking; transfer the costs of the crisis from taxpayers at
large to a smaller category of people no less worthy of
protection - small investors, pensioners - who directly or
indirectly invested in bank liabilities."
(writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)