MILAN May 8 The Bank of Italy's liabilities
towards other central banks in the euro zone fell to 177.2
billion euros in April, from 191.5 billion euros in March, data
showed on Friday.
Italy's position within the so-called Target2 system - which
settles cross-border payments in the euro area - worsens during
period of financial stress, mirroring outflows from the domestic
banking system.
Italy's Target 2 balance jumped above 200 billion euros in
December, to its highest since December 2013.
The Bank of Italy explained that increase to technical
factors and temporary operations.
