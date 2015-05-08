MILAN May 8 The Bank of Italy's liabilities towards other central banks in the euro zone fell to 177.2 billion euros in April, from 191.5 billion euros in March, data showed on Friday.

Italy's position within the so-called Target2 system - which settles cross-border payments in the euro area - worsens during period of financial stress, mirroring outflows from the domestic banking system.

Italy's Target 2 balance jumped above 200 billion euros in December, to its highest since December 2013.

The Bank of Italy explained that increase to technical factors and temporary operations. (Reporting by Valentina Za)