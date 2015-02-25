Feb 25 Monte dei Paschi's takeover of Italian rival Antonveneta in 2007 proved to be a disastrous deal. Now, evidence uncovered by Reuters shows Italian regulators knew of some of the risks harboured at Antonveneta before approving its sale.

Here is a timeline of key events for Monte dei Paschi in the wake of the takeover:

November 2007 - Monte dei Paschi offers Spain's Santander 9 billion euros cash for Antonveneta, an Italian regional lender, just months after Santander paid 6.6 billion euros for it.

January 2008 - Monte dei Paschi announces a 5 billion euros rights issue, a 1 billion euro convertible financial instrument called Fresh 2008 and up to 2 billion euros in subordinated, hybrid capital bonds to fund its purchase of Antonveneta.

March 2008 - The Bank of Italy tells Monte dei Paschi its approval of the Antonveneta takeover is conditional on the bank raising enough funds to rebuild its capital base.

September 2008 - Lehman Brothers collapses.

March 2010 - Monte dei Paschi posts a 76 percent drop in 2009 net profit in the wake of the financial crisis and restructuring costs.

April 2011 - Monte dei Paschi's board approves rights issue for up to 2.47 billion euros, joining other Italian lenders in a rush to boost their capital bases ahead of European stress test results. Monte Paschi will eventually raise 2.15 billion euros from the rights issue.

September 2011 - Bank of Italy carries out an inspection at the bank and finds out that the problems uncovered in a 2010 inspection have not been resolved. In the autumn of 2011 it makes an emergency loan to Monte dei Paschi.

November 2011 - The Bank of Italy summons Monte dei Paschi's top executives and calls for a break with past management.

December 2011 - The European Banking Authority says Monte dei Paschi has a capital shortfall of 3.3 billion euros.

January 2012 - New Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola arrives.

March 2012 - Former UniCredit boss Alessandro Profumo is appointed as the bank's new chairman.

March 2012 - Monte dei Paschi loses 4.7 billion euros in 2011 after writing down billions of goodwill on past deals including Antonveneta.

May 2012 - Italian police search the headquarters of the bank and prosecutors reveal they are investigating whether Monte dei Paschi misled regulators over its 2007 acquisition of Antonveneta.

June 2012 - Monte dei Paschi seeks state aid to plug a capital shortfall estimated at between 1.3-1.7 billion euros and announces plans to cut thousands of jobs.

October 2012 - Shareholders approve a 1 billion euro share issue aimed at new investors.

February 2013 - Monte dei Paschi says losses stemming from three 2006-09 derivatives trades amount to 730 million euros.

February 2013 - Italy underwrites 4.07 billion euros of bonds issued by the bank.

March 2013 - Monte dei Paschi loses nearly 3.2 billion euros in 2012 after its large stock of Italian government debt takes a hit in the European sovereign debt crisis.

March 2014 - Monte dei Paschi posted a net loss of 1.44 billion euros for 2013 after it set aside more money against bad loans.

June 2014 - Monte dei Paschi raises 5 billion euros in a deeply discounted rights issue and repays the state 3.1 billion euros.

October 2014 - Monte dei Paschi emerges as the worst performer in Europe-wide stress tests with a capital shortfall of 2.1 billion euros.

October 2014 - The former chairman, chief executive and finance chief of Monte dei Paschi are sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail after being found guilty of misleading regulators over risky derivative trades designed to conceal mounting losses.

November 2014 - Monte dei Paschi says it will tap investors for up to 2.5 billion euros to plug the capital shortfall uncovered by European stress tests. It will be the bank's fourth rights issue since 2008.

February 2015 - Monte dei Paschi raises the size of its capital increase to up to 3 billion euros after reporting a record net loss of 5.3 billion euros, its fourth consecutive year of losses, after large writedowns on bad loans.