Feb 25 Monte dei Paschi's takeover of Italian
rival Antonveneta in 2007 proved to be a disastrous deal. Now,
evidence uncovered by Reuters shows Italian regulators knew of
some of the risks harboured at Antonveneta before approving its
sale.
Here is a timeline of key events for Monte dei Paschi in the
wake of the takeover:
November 2007 - Monte dei Paschi offers Spain's
Santander 9 billion euros cash for Antonveneta, an
Italian regional lender, just months after Santander paid 6.6
billion euros for it.
January 2008 - Monte dei Paschi announces a 5 billion euros
rights issue, a 1 billion euro convertible financial instrument
called Fresh 2008 and up to 2 billion euros in subordinated,
hybrid capital bonds to fund its purchase of Antonveneta.
March 2008 - The Bank of Italy tells Monte dei Paschi its
approval of the Antonveneta takeover is conditional on the bank
raising enough funds to rebuild its capital base.
September 2008 - Lehman Brothers collapses.
March 2010 - Monte dei Paschi posts a 76 percent drop in 2009
net profit in the wake of the financial crisis and restructuring
costs.
April 2011 - Monte dei Paschi's board approves rights issue for
up to 2.47 billion euros, joining other Italian lenders in a
rush to boost their capital bases ahead of European stress test
results. Monte Paschi will eventually raise 2.15 billion euros
from the rights issue.
September 2011 - Bank of Italy carries out an inspection at the
bank and finds out that the problems uncovered in a 2010
inspection have not been resolved. In the autumn of 2011 it
makes an emergency loan to Monte dei Paschi.
November 2011 - The Bank of Italy summons Monte dei Paschi's top
executives and calls for a break with past management.
December 2011 - The European Banking Authority says Monte dei
Paschi has a capital shortfall of 3.3 billion euros.
January 2012 - New Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola arrives.
March 2012 - Former UniCredit boss Alessandro Profumo is
appointed as the bank's new chairman.
March 2012 - Monte dei Paschi loses 4.7 billion euros in 2011
after writing down billions of goodwill on past deals including
Antonveneta.
May 2012 - Italian police search the headquarters of the bank
and prosecutors reveal they are investigating whether Monte dei
Paschi misled regulators over its 2007 acquisition of
Antonveneta.
June 2012 - Monte dei Paschi seeks state aid to plug a capital
shortfall estimated at between 1.3-1.7 billion euros and
announces plans to cut thousands of jobs.
October 2012 - Shareholders approve a 1 billion euro share issue
aimed at new investors.
February 2013 - Monte dei Paschi says losses stemming from three
2006-09 derivatives trades amount to 730 million euros.
February 2013 - Italy underwrites 4.07 billion euros of bonds
issued by the bank.
March 2013 - Monte dei Paschi loses nearly 3.2 billion euros in
2012 after its large stock of Italian government debt takes a
hit in the European sovereign debt crisis.
March 2014 - Monte dei Paschi posted a net loss of 1.44 billion
euros for 2013 after it set aside more money against bad loans.
June 2014 - Monte dei Paschi raises 5 billion euros in a deeply
discounted rights issue and repays the state 3.1 billion euros.
October 2014 - Monte dei Paschi emerges as the worst performer
in Europe-wide stress tests with a capital shortfall of 2.1
billion euros.
October 2014 - The former chairman, chief executive and finance
chief of Monte dei Paschi are sentenced to three-and-a-half
years in jail after being found guilty of misleading regulators
over risky derivative trades designed to conceal mounting
losses.
November 2014 - Monte dei Paschi says it will tap investors for
up to 2.5 billion euros to plug the capital shortfall uncovered
by European stress tests. It will be the bank's fourth rights
issue since 2008.
February 2015 - Monte dei Paschi raises the size of its capital
increase to up to 3 billion euros after reporting a record net
loss of 5.3 billion euros, its fourth consecutive year of
losses, after large writedowns on bad loans.
