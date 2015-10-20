ROME Oct 20 The Bank of Italy is not aware of
any judicial probe concerning Banca Popolare di Spoleto (BPS), a
central bank source said on Tuesday after a press report that
the bank's governor was being investigated over dealings with
BPS.
Il Fatto Quotidiano daily said that Bank of Italy Governor
Ignazio Visco and seven other people had been placed under
official investigation over the collapse and subsequent sale of
the small lender.
Being placed under investigation in Italy does not imply
guilt and does not mean formal charges will necessarily be laid.
The Italian central bank called for BPS to be put under
special administration following an inspection in 2012 that, it
said, had unveiled "serious irregularities and large expected
capital losses" at the lender, which is based in the wealthy
central region of Umbria.
BPS was subsequently taken over by small Italian bank Banco
di Desio e della Brianza.
An Italian appeals court ruled late last year that the
Economy Ministry's decision in 2013 to put BPS under special
administration was wrong, saying it should not have relied only
on the advice of the Bank of Italy.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Silvia Aloisi;
Editing by Crispian Balmer)