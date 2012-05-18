May 19 The Japanese government and private
sector bank officials are considering asking the Bank of Japan
(BOJ) for help in settling Iranian oil transactions, the Nikkei
reported.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, which handles most of Japan's
payments for oil imports from Iran, on Thursday said it had
frozen transactions with Iranian banks after being ordered to do
so by the New York District Court earlier this month.
The move stems from a U.S. court decision in 2007 that
ordered Iran to pay more than $2.6 billion to survivors and
victims' family members of the 1983 bombing of a U.S. Marine
barracks in Lebanon, a bank spokesman had said.
The BOJ can offer a solution to the worries as foreign banks
can open accounts at the bank for managing and raising yen
assets, the Japanese daily said.
However, acceptance by the United States, which has sought
to block Iran's access to international financial transactions
in a bid to discourage Tehran's nuclear ambitions, will be
essential, the daily said.