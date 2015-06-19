(Corrects spelling of casualty in third paragraph)
By Fiona Lau
HONG KONG, June 19 Bank of Jinzhou's $600
million Hong Kong IPO has been delayed after the city's bourse
questioned a $1.3 billion credit line the Chinese lender granted
to the parent of scandal-hit solar firm Hanergy Thin Film Power
, IFR reported on Friday.
Hanergy Thin Film Power, controlled by chairman Li Hejun,
itself is being probed by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures
Commission (SFC) following a massive share rally that ended in a
spectacular market crash on May 20.
Bank of Jinzhou's delayed IPO has become the first capital
market casualty sparked by the Hanergy crisis. It also indicates
regulators' wider concerns about potential new threats to market
integrity stemming from the Hanergy fallout.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported in April that
Bank of Jinzhou, a city commercial lender based in the
north-eastern Chinese province of Liaoning, was seeking a stock
listing in June.
But the Hong Kong stock exchange has asked the bank for more
information about an 8 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) credit line
granted to Hanergy Group, the parent of Hanergy Thin Film Power,
IFR said, quoting people close to the situation.
The stock exchange's intervention has made Bank of Jinzhou's
initial timetable difficult to achieve. One of the sources
quoted by IFR said the bourse was asking Bank of Jinzhou to
"provide every single detail of the credit line and whether it
has provided other loans to Hanergy".
The Hong Kong stock exchange will take up Bank of Jinzhou's
listing application only when there is more clarity on the
Hanergy situation, another source told IFR.
"The regulator definitely doesn't want to take the blame for
letting the lender go public, if Hanergy fails to repay the loan
and hurts the lender's profit," the person added.
Bank of Jinzhou officials were not available for comment and
Hanergy did not offer an immediate comment. CCB International,
the sole sponsor of the lender's IPO, also declined to comment.
The SFC and the Hong Kong stock exchange declined to comment
to IFR.
The Hanergy crisis is throwing a spotlight on Hong Kong's
market dealings at a time when volumes are surging due to
increased interest by foreign and mainland investors due to a
landmark stock trading link between Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Hanergy shares, which plunged 47 percent in a few minutes of
trading on May 20, have since been suspended. A source with
direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters at the time the
regulator was probing Hanergy Thin Film for possible market
manipulation. The regulator confirmed the probe eight days later
but has not disclosed details of the investigation.
According to filings published on the Hong Kong stock
exchange website, as of December 31 last year, Bank of Jinzhou
had total loans and advances worth 88.8 billion yuan, total
assets of 250.7 billion yuan and total deposits of 119.4 billion
yuan.
($1 = 6.2091 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Denny Thomas; Writing by Lisa Jucca;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)