MANAMA, March 4 Bank of Khartoum, an Islamic
institution which is Sudan's biggest privately owned bank, plans
to open a wholesale banking branch in Bahrain, its first branch
in the Gulf, its chief executive told Reuters.
"It comes logically because the bank's vision and ambition
is to be the biggest financial institution in Sudan," said Fadi
Salim Al Faqih, whose bank is majority-owned by Dubai Islamic
Bank.
Bank of Khartoum has applied for a branch licence and is
hoping to finalise the process of obtaining it within weeks, he
said.
Meanwhile, Bahrain's central bank said on Wednesday that it
had granted a licence to Turkish Islamic lender Turkiye Finans
Katilim Bankasi, majority-owned by Saudi Arabia's National
Commercial Bank, to open a wholesale branch in the
country. It will be the bank's first branch outside Turkey.
(Reproting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Andrew Torchia)