KIGALI May 31 Rwanda's Bank of Kigali
pretax profits rose 8.8 percent year-on-year in the first
quarter to $6.8 million and the bank expects the opening of an
office in Kenya to help it tap more opportunities.
The bank, which is the largest in the small African state by
assets and has a 34 percent market share, said its net interest
income rose 48 percent from a year ago to $11.6 million as loans
expanded.
"With our entry into Kenya, we look to extend our broad
product offering to corporate entities in East Africa as we seek
to unlock further trade and investment opportunities in the
region," Chief Executive Officer James Getara said in a
statement.
The bank opened a representative office in Nairobi during
the period under review, bucking the trend in the region, where
Kenyan banks have been expanding around the region, at a time
when lenders of other nations were not expanding into Kenya.
Rwanda, which has a population of just over 10 million,
borders the bigger east African states of Uganda and Tanzania
with Kenya just to the east.
