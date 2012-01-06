MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian state-run lender Bank of Maharashtra has approached the government for capital infusion of 8.6 billion rupees ($163 million) and expects the funds in the current fiscal year that ends in March, its chairman said on Friday.

A.S. Bhattacharya also said the bank's credit growth for the quarter-ended December was flat. ($1 = 52.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)