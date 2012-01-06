India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian state-run lender Bank of Maharashtra has approached the government for capital infusion of 8.6 billion rupees ($163 million) and expects the funds in the current fiscal year that ends in March, its chairman said on Friday.
A.S. Bhattacharya also said the bank's credit growth for the quarter-ended December was flat. ($1 = 52.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: