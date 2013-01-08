TORONTO Jan 8 Bank of Montreal : * CEO Downe sees margin pressure on loans to begin to abate in first half of

2013 * BMO CEO Downe says another large U.S. acquisition unlikely, but could seek

bolt-on acquisitions in both p&c bank and wealth management * On wealth management, Downe says bank needs to take a broader focus, could

perhaps seek international acquisitions beyond U.S. * BMO CEO Downe says expects U.S. loan book to start showing positive growth in

second half of 2013 * BMO CEO Downe says sees strong spring U.S. housing sales, says revival should

be surprising