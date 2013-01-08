BRIEF-J.P. Morgan asset management appoints Joanna Gallegos head of U.S. ETFs
* J.P. Morgan asset management appoints Joanna Gallegos head of U.S. Etfs
TORONTO Jan 8 Bank of Montreal : * CEO Downe sees margin pressure on loans to begin to abate in first half of
2013 * BMO CEO Downe says another large U.S. acquisition unlikely, but could seek
bolt-on acquisitions in both p&c bank and wealth management * On wealth management, Downe says bank needs to take a broader focus, could
perhaps seek international acquisitions beyond U.S. * BMO CEO Downe says expects U.S. loan book to start showing positive growth in
second half of 2013 * BMO CEO Downe says sees strong spring U.S. housing sales, says revival should
be surprising
* J.P. Morgan asset management appoints Joanna Gallegos head of U.S. Etfs
* Talks between RBS CEO Ross McEwan and RBoS shareholder action group ended on Friday without a deal- Sky News, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2rstIkz