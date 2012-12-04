(Corrects analysts' expectations to C$1.43 a share)
Dec 4 Bank of Montreal's fourth-quarter
profit rose 41 percent, topping estimates, as a sharp jump in
wholesale banking income more than offset a weaker performance
from its U.S. lending unit, the bank said on Tuesday.
The company, Canada's fourth-largest bank and also a major
presence in the U.S. Midwest, earned C$1.1 billion ($1.11
billion), or C$1.59 a share. That compared with a year-before
profit of C$768 million, or C$1.11 a share.
On an adjusted basis, the bank earned C$1.65 a share.
Analysts had expected a profit of C$1.43 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 0.9937 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)