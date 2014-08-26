REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
TORONTO Aug 26 Bank of Montreal reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by gains at its Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking units and higher revenue at its capital markets arm.
Net profit at Canada's fourth-largest bank was C$1.13 billion ($1.03 billion), or C$1.67 a share, for the third quarter ended July 31, compared with C$1.12 billion, or C$1.66 a share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings were C$1.73 a share. Analysts had expected C$1.66 a share.
BMO said profit at its Canadian retail bank rose 8 percent to C$526 million. Profit at its U.S. personal and commercial banking operation rose 2 percent.
Its BMO Capital Markets unit earned C$306 mllion, up 14 percent.
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.