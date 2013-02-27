Feb 27 Bank of New York Mellon Corp :
* Lawyer for Argentina says "we are very interested in serving
our performing
debt" -- New York court hearing
* Lawyer for Argentina says idea that injunction can coerce
Argentina to pay
holdout bondholders "is just not going to happen"
* One judge on three-judge U.S. appeals court panel says is
"more than curious"
why Argentina did not make "good faith effort" to put money
for holdouts in
escrow
* Lawyer for Argentina exchange bondholders says "we don't want
to have our
private contractual rights interfered with"
* Judge says "hardly seems appropriate" for court not to
enforce order for
Argentina to pay holdouts if it suspects this will cause
country not to pay
other bondholders
* Judge says court's role is to enforce contracts, not rewrite
them
* Lawyer for Argentina exchange bondholders says clients would
lose their
"unconditional, undisputed," contractual right to payments if
holdouts win
* U.S. appeals court hearing in Argentina bond dispute ends
with no immediate
ruling