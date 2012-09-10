UPDATE 4-GTCR, Carlyle to buy contract research firm Albany Molecular
* Albany Molecular shares jump as much as 8.9 pct (Adds analyst comment)
Sept 10 Bank of New York Mellon Corp : * Fails to win dismissal of lawsuit over securities lending agreements linked
to lehman brothers collapse -- court ruling * Securities lending clients alleged more than $1 billion of losses related to
bank's investments of their cash collateral * U.S. district judge richard sullivan refuses to dismiss breach of contract
claim against Bank of New York Mellon * Sullivan dismisses claims for monetary damages over alleged breach of
fiduciary duties, and over bank's alleged lack of good faith
* Allgeier SE: Allgeier intends capital increase to finance further growth investments