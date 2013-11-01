BRIEF-Neutron Holdings files to say it raised about $12.5 mln in equity financing
* Neutron Holdings Inc files to say it raised about $12.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o5Zsdr)
Nov 1 Bank of New York Mellon Corp on Friday reached a $28 million settlement with Florida's attorney general to resolve allegations that the bank overcharged a state pension plan on foreign currency transactions.
Pam Bondi, the attorney general, said the accord provides full compensation for the state's past foreign currency trades, and ensures transparency on the pricing of future trades.
Bank of New York Mellon said it was pleased to settle.
* Neutron Holdings Inc files to say it raised about $12.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o5Zsdr)
* Q1 revenue $6.979 million versus $6.682 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: