BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities to pay annual cash div as 1.55 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
July 3 Bank of New York Mellon Corp officers and directors have won the dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit accusing them of breaching their duties by letting the bank overcharge clients for trading currencies.
In a decision made public on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said the plaintiff shareholders failed to allege that the defendants, including Chief Executive Gerald Hassell, knew of "red flags" or other facts to indicate that the bank was acting wrongfully.
Kaplan also said the shareholders should have first demanded that the bank's board address the wrongdoing before filing their lawsuit.
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.
CAIRO, April 2 Egypt's central bank expects foreign reserves to jump to over $28.5 billion for the month of March, the highest since March 2011, a bank deputy governor told the country's state news agency MENA on Sunday.