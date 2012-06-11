(Corrects headline to say that BNY was named custodian for $1 bln in funds)

June 11 BNY Mellon : * Wins custody mandate for city of Baton Rouge - parish of east Baton Rouge employees' retirement system * Named custodian for about $1 billion employees' retirement system of city of Baton Rouge and parish of east Baton Rouge * Says BNY Mellon asset servicing will provide custody and administration, accounting, and cash management services