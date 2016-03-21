(Adds details on event and settlement)
March 21 Bank of New York Mellon Corp has
agreed to pay $3 million in settling a state investigation into
problems it faced in calculating net asset values on some 1,200
mutual funds last August, Massachusetts' top securities
regulator said on Monday.
Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin
said the New York trust bank had subcontracted the calculations
to a third party and lacked a backup plan when the
sub-contractor was unable to calculate net asset values for the
funds. The lack of the plan "represents a departure from high
standards of commercial honor," the settlement agreement states,
according to Galvin's office.
The glitch unsettled broad parts of the fund industry last
summer and highlighted how reliant BNY Mellon remained on a
patchwork of technology platforms.
The outage left BNY Mellon unable to calculate net asset
values on the funds for about 66 clients by the close of trading
on Aug. 24, according to a statement by Galvin's office, which
added that BNY Mellon has since improved its internal controls
and supervisory procedures.
BNY spokesman Kevin Heine said the bank is unaware of any
investor losses tied to the problems and that it calculated net
asset values with other means that day. Where funds requested
it, shareholder transactions were reprocessed with
system-generated net asset values and the bank waived any
reprocessing fees, he said.
"While we truly regret any confusion our clients may have
experienced during the initial hours of the outage, the fact
remains that BNY Mellon took decisive action during an
unprecedented vendor failure to protect our clients' interests
and deliver daily net asset values to the funds in accordance
with their instructions," Heine said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)