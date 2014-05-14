BRIEF-Lazard increases quarterly dividend by 8 pct to $0.41 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 8 percent to $0.41 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 14 Bank of Nova Scotia : * Says has decided to pursue alternatives for monetization of some or all of
its investment in CI Financial Corp * Says it has advised CI Financial of this decision * Says has concluded that capital associated with its investment in CI will be
redeployed toward other strategic priorities
* Gramercy Property Trust announces closing of public offering of 10,350,000 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: