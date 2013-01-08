TORONTO Jan 8 Bank of Nova Scotia : * CEO Waugh says CMHC should not be privatized * Scotiabank CEO says bank won't rush into anything regarding CI Financial Corp

stake, suggests bank could either eventually sell it or buy the

whole thing * Scotiabank CEO says bank "can't wait forever" for bank of Guangzhou

acquisition to close, says will have to refresh due diligence on transaction * Scotiabank CEO Waugh says his departure is not imminent, but says he's "on

the downward slope"