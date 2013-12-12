BRIEF-Starts Proceed Investment plans assets swap
* Says it plans to sell two Hokkaido-based properties worth 365 million yen to Starts Amenity Corp, in exchange for a Tokyo-based property worth 380 million yen from the counterparty, on March 31
TORONTO Dec 12 Bank of Nova Scotia : * Won't seek a U.S. retail bank acquisition - CEO * To continue to seek international growth in Latin America and Asia-CEO * Could seek "selective" acquisitions within in its current footprint * CEO would prefer to use capital for growth than to buy back shares * Happy with current 37 percent stake in CI Financial * CEO sees Basel common equity tier 1 ratio staying in range of 9-9.5 percent * Focused on reducing structural costs across the bank, reducing overlap from
recent acquisitions * Could expand its online retail bank internationally within current footprint
* Says it plans to sell two Hokkaido-based properties worth 365 million yen to Starts Amenity Corp, in exchange for a Tokyo-based property worth 380 million yen from the counterparty, on March 31
LONDON, March 28 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
LONDON, March 28 British housebuilder Redrow said on Tuesday it did not intend to make an offer for rival Bovis just over two weeks after its approach was rejected as too low, leaving one potential bidder for the ailing firm.