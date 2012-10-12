Oct 12 Bank of Nova Scotia on Friday sold C$1.75 billion ($1.79 billion) of debt due 2024, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.036 pct issue was priced at par to yield 151.4 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The issue is due Oct. 18, 2024, with early redemption on Oct. 18, 2019.

The lead manager of the sale was investment dealer arm of Bank of Nova Scotia.