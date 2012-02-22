BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
Feb 22 Bank of Nova Scotia on Wednesday sold C$1.5 billion ($1.5 billion) of five-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 2.598 percent notes, due Feb. 27, 2017, were priced at par to yield 108.9 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arm of Bank of Nova Scotia was the lead manager of the sale.
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.