SYDNEY Dec 6 Australian regional lender, Bank of Queensland, said it has cut its variable mortgage rate by 25 basis points, following the central bank's easing by a quarter percentage point.

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut its overnight cash rate to 4.25 percent, the second easing in as many months as inflation slowed at home and Europe's debt crisis dragged on economic growth globally. (Reported by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Lincoln Feast)