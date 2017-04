SINGAPORE Nov 12 Bank of Singapore, a subsidiary of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Officer Renato de Guzman would retire on Jan. 31, after a five-year tenure.

Bahren Shaari, currently senior managing director and global marketing head of Southeast Asia, would succeed de Guzman, who is 64, on Feb. 1, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Anand Basu)