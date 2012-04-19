ST PETERSBURG, Russia, April 19 Bank of St
Petersburg is planning to sell a bond but thinks
interest rates are too high to raise a substantial sum, the
chairman of the lender's supervisory board, Indrek Neivelt, said
on Thursday.
"We are happy to go to the market but not (for) a big
amount. Russian corporate bond yields are too high," he said.
A financial source told Reuters earlier this week Bank of St
Petersburg will meet investors from April 19 to discuss a
possible Eurobond issue.
Neivelt confirmed a roadshow would take place, but declined
to give further details.
Russian banks and companies are interested in borrowing
abroad while foreign investors are in the market for Russian
debt after the finance ministry placed three benchmark Eurobond
tranches worth $7 billion in late March.
Speaking to investors invited to the bank by fund manager
East Capital, Neivelt said Bank of St Petersburg was targeting
organic growth of 15 percent per year.
The bank, which is part owned by the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), is the 16th-largest in
Russia.
East Capital fund manager Aivaras Abromavicius described it
as an obvious acquisition target, but Neivelt insisted the bank
was not for sale.
(Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Erica Billingham)