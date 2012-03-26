March 26 Bank of St. Petersburg, one
of Russia's largest listed non-state banks, said full year net
profit came in at 5.88 billion roubles ($201 million) for 2011,
below market expectations.
The bank had been expected to post a 6.4 billion rouble net
profit compared to 4.1 billion roubles in 2010, according to an
analyst poll. [ID: nL6E8EM9TN]
Bank of St. Petersburg said earlier in March that it expects
to post a 4 billion rouble ($136 million) loss on a
non-performing loan, which may negatively affect its profit.
[ID: nL5E8E64YA]
