MOSCOW, April 16 Russia's Bank of St. Petersburg
will hold a series of meetings with investors from
April 19 to discuss a possible Eurobond issue, a financial
source said on Monday.
BNP Paribas and UBS will organise the roadshow for the firm,
which is ranked among Russia's top 30 banks by assets, the
source said.
The roadshow will start in Hong Kong, then the bank's
representatives will meet investors in Singapore on April 20,
followed by a series of meetings in Switzerland and London, the
source said.
Russian banks and companies are interested in borrowing
abroad while foreign investors are in the market for Russian
debt after the finance ministry placed three benchmark Eurobond
tranches worth $7 billion in late March, taking advantage of
strong demand.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh;
Editing by James Jukwey)