MOSCOW, April 16 Russia's Bank of St. Petersburg will hold a series of meetings with investors from April 19 to discuss a possible Eurobond issue, a financial source said on Monday.

BNP Paribas and UBS will organise the roadshow for the firm, which is ranked among Russia's top 30 banks by assets, the source said.

The roadshow will start in Hong Kong, then the bank's representatives will meet investors in Singapore on April 20, followed by a series of meetings in Switzerland and London, the source said.

Russian banks and companies are interested in borrowing abroad while foreign investors are in the market for Russian debt after the finance ministry placed three benchmark Eurobond tranches worth $7 billion in late March, taking advantage of strong demand. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by James Jukwey)