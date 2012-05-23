DUBAI May 23 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) plans to scale back its operations in Bahrain, spurred by political unrest in the country and becoming the latest foreign bank to relocate staff to Dubai, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The Japanese bank, one of the largest foreign lenders operating in the kingdom, will move most of its approximately 60 staff members to Dubai and maintain a small presence in Manama, Bahrain's capital, the sources said on Wednesday.

"The bank is moving most of its team to Dubai, keeping a skeleton operation in Bahrain," one banker aware of the matter said. "The decision to move headquarters was taken before the Bahrain uprisings, but last year's incidents sped up the process." The move was expected as early as next month.

A BTMU official in Dubai would not comment.

BTMU's decision is the latest blow to Bahrain's bid to eclipse Dubai and establish itself as the pre-eminent regional banking hub. The tiny Gulf Arab state has been in turmoil since a pro-democracy uprising began last year after successful revolts in Egypt and Tunisia.

Last August, Credit Agricole undertook a similar move, shifting the majority of its Bahrain-based staff to Dubai, while BNP Paribas moved back-office operations from the island kingdom. In February, Societe Generale's private banking arm confirmed plans to exit Bahrain to cut costs.

BTMU is the core banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Japan's biggest lender by assets.

Plans to eventually shut down the Manama unit have not been ruled out, the sources said. "The idea is to gradually reduce the staff in the Bahrain office and eventually close it down," said a source, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Security concerns in Bahrain were the reason given to the staff for the move."

Most of the employees were involved in operational functions mostly aimed at offering support to Japanese firms in the Gulf, with large-scale corporate lending and project finance handled out of London, a separate Bahrain-based banker said.

The bank has a relatively small presence in Dubai, which will become its new regional hub.

Bahrain, a small non-OPEC oil producer, was thrown into turmoil in February 2011 when protesters, mostly majority Shi'ites, took to the streets demanding democratic reforms in the Sunni-ruled state.

The island state's worst unrest since the 1990s was put down a month later in a government crackdown that called in troops and police from neighbouring Arab countries. (Reporting by Praveen Menon and David French; Additonal Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dan Lalor)