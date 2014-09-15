* SEC probing accruals and expenses worth over $1.5 mln
* CFO Edward DiMaria resigns; to continue as senior VP
* Shares fall as much as 23 pct
(Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
By Neha Dimri
Sept 15 Bankrate Inc, which runs
websites comparing personal finance packages, said U.S.
regulators were investigating its financial reporting during
2012 and that its chief financial officer of eight years had
resigned, effective immediately.
Bankrate's shares fell as much as 23 percent to a 20-month
low after the company said the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission was examining the improper accounting of more than
$1.5 million of accruals and expenses.
The operator of websites such as Bankrate.com and
CreditCards.com said its financial statements for fiscal
2011-2013 should not be relied upon, pending the conclusion of
an internal review.
The market may be reacting to the risk that Bankrate's
statements were fraudulently presented or otherwise
misrepresented, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey's analyst Andrew
Jeffrey said in a note.
"While anything is possible, we would be surprised if the
SEC investigation announced this morning reveals any 'smoking
gun' accounting malfeasance," Jeffrey said.
Bankrate said three accruals of revenue totaling about
$781,000 and two adjustments to reduce accrued expenses totaling
about $850,000 were being investigated.
The SEC is examining whether accounting entries for the
quarters ending March 31 and June 30, 2012 may have improperly
affected reported results, the company said.
North Palm Beach, Florida-based Bankrate said it was
providing the SEC with documents and information.
Bankrate also said Edward DiMaria, who joined as CFO in
2006, had resigned from the post, but would continue as senior
vice president.
DiMaria would be replaced on an interim basis by Steven
Barnhart, who was most recently CFO of Sears Hometown and Outlet
Stores, the company said.
The company, which went public in June 2011, collects and
publishes data on mortgages, car loans, banking fees and
retirement savings, among other financials.
Bankrate's shares were trading down 16 percent at $11.62 in
late morning trading, recovering from a low of $10.66 earlier in
the session on Monday.
Up to Friday's close, the stock had lost about 21 percent of
its value this year.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)