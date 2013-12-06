* Bank under scrutiny in case of French politician
* French authorities investigate secret Swiss bank accounts
ZURICH Dec 6 French authorities have told the
head of Swiss private bank Reyl & Cie not to leave France after
widening an investigation into possible tax evasion, the bank
said on Friday.
Francois Reyl and his father Dominique, Reyl & Cie's
chairman, were put under formal investigation in October on
suspicion that the bank helped a French cabinet minister to hide
undeclared assets in a secret Swiss bank account. The minister,
Jerome Cahuzac, stepped down in March.
A second formal investigation targeting Francois Reyl was
announced on Thursday, aiming to clarify whether the bank had
laundered funds hidden from French tax authorities. It follows
the questioning of a former employee of the bank in April by
magistrates.
"The chief executive, Francois Reyl, was questioned by
French investigating magistrates yesterday afternoon related to
a procedure involving a small number of clients," the bank said
in a statement.
It said there were disagreements between France and
Switzerland as to whether Swiss banks could be held responsible
if their French clients hid money from their country's taxman.
"The bank is shocked its chief executive has been put under
formal investigation and banned from leaving the country and
exercising his role as director general," bank Reyl said.
Francois Reyl, who is a French citizen, could not
immediately be contacted for comment.
A spokeswoman for Reyl & Cie declined to comment. The
Geneva-based bank has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.
An official at the French prosecutor's office told Reuters
the second formal investigation of Francois Reyl launched by
magistrates on Thursday focused on whether the bank laundered
funds hidden from tax authorities in a small number of accounts.
The former employee of Reyl who was questioned in April,
Pierre Condamin-Gerbier, had said he held a list of French
politicians with undeclared funds in secret Swiss accounts.
Reyl filed a criminal complaint against Condamin-Gerbier in
June alleging theft, falsification of documents and violation of
professional and commercial confidentiality.
Condamin-Gerbier was arrested in July on his return to
Switzerland. His lawyer said in August that his client had made
up the claims about the list of politicians' secret accounts in
a misguided attempt to alleviate pressure on himself.
He was released on bail in September.
Switzerland has come under growing international pressure to
change its banking secrecy laws, which other governments say
enable many of their wealthy citizens to avoid taxes.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; additional reporting by Gerard
Bon in Paris and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; editing by Mark
Potter and Tom Pfeiffer)