ZURICH Jan 29 The head of Swiss private bank
Reyl & Cie is back at work in Geneva, the bank said on
Wednesday, having returned from France after a travel ban
imposed by the local authorities as part of an investigation
into possible tax evasion was lifted.
The bank said in December the French authorities had put
Francois Reyl under formal investigation and had told him not to
leave France.
"I can confirm Francois Reyl is back in Geneva," a
spokeswoman for Reyl & Cie said, without elaborating further.
Francois Reyl and his father Dominique, Reyl & Cie's
chairman, were put under formal investigation in October on
suspicion that the bank helped a French cabinet minister hide
undeclared assets in a secret Swiss bank account. The minister,
Jerome Cahuzac, stepped down in March.
