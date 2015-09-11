By Jim Christie
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 Bankrupt gunmaker Colt
says settlement talks with the landlord of its Connecticut
factory are being put at risk by its official committee of
unsecured creditors, which wants to bring claims over the
facility's lease.
The committee last month filed a motion seeking an order
that would give it standing to bring and settle claims related
to Colt's soon-to-expire lease for its West Hartford,
Connecticut, factory.
The committee said its concerns about the lease are rooted
in ties between the facility's landlord and Sciens Capital
Management, which owns about 87 percent of Colt.
It said the private equity firm is using the lease unfairly
to increase its leverage in the case and to discourage possible
bidders for Colt.
As Colt sees it, the committee's effort could not come at a
worse possible time. The committee "runs the risk of undermining
the fragile progress made in ongoing settlement discussions
involving the landlord," the gunmaker said in court papers filed
on Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.
If the committee gets its way, it could become impossible
for Colt to enter into extensions of the lease, sell its rights
under the lease to a third party or propose a reorganization
plan including extended leases, the company said.
Colt filed its court papers opposing the committee's plan a
week after a company lawyer said the gunmaker and it creditors
were close to a deal on a plan to bring Colt out of bankruptcy.
Hurt by falling sales of its sport rifles and the loss of
military contracts, Colt filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection in June with a plan to sell itself to Sciens.
Under that plan, which was abandoned, holders of Colt's $250
million in bonds would have received nothing.
Bondholders have proposed their own plan, which includes
eliminating much of their debt in return for control of Colt.
The case is: In Re: Colt Holding Co LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 15-11296
(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Grant McCool)