SAN FRANCISCO Jan 13 Famed U.S. gun maker Colt
Defense LLC said on Wednesday it has emerged from bankruptcy
after concluding a financial restructuring in which it reduced
its debt by about $200 million.
Dennis Veilleux, Colt's president and chief executive
officer, said in a statement that Colt, which raised $50 million
in new capital, would come out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a
"solid capital structure, significantly less debt and much
greater financial flexibility."
The announcement follows a surge in gun sales at the end of
last year and as gun control politics heat up.
Last week, President Barack Obama announced rules on gun
sales he said he could impose without Congress in a bid to
reduce gun violence.
Hurt by the loss of military contracts and falling sales of
sport rifles, Colt filed for bankruptcy last June.
The company last month won U.S. court confirmation of a plan
to cut its debt and boost liquidity and said it would have a new
lease for its West Hartford, Connecticut facility.
Control of the plant had been a point of contention with
bondholders during the company's bankruptcy.
Colt said it now has a long-term lease on the facility.
