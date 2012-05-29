* Case involved debtor that owned Los Angeles airport hotel
* U.S. government supported lender bank on credit bid
* At issue sale of assets under Chapter 11 reorganization
plan
By James Vicini
WASHINGTON, May 29 The U.S. Supreme Court ruled
on Tuesday that a secured creditor cannot be denied the right to
make what has been known as a "credit bid" involving the sale of
property or other assets as part of a bankruptcy reorganization
plan.
The justices unanimously decided the issue after some lower
courts in recent years have confirmed several Chapter 11
bankruptcy plans that provided for the sale of assets while
denying the secured creditor the right to credit bid.
Under a credit bid, the creditor can purchase its collateral
at auction by crediting the purchase price against the secured
debt rather than paying cash.
Debtors argued that a such a credit bid discourages third
parties from participating in the auction. Creditors argued that
denial of their right to credit bid could force them to take
less than the full value of the assets.
The case involved a debtor, RadLAX Gateway Hotel, which owns
the Radisson Hotel and a neighboring parking structure at Los
Angeles International Airport.
During the bankruptcy case, it sought to block lender
Amalgamated Bank from credit bidding -- swapping its debt for
the hotel in a bankruptcy-court-overseen auction rather than
paying cash.
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Amalgamated's
right to credit bid, but other appeals courts have ruled
differently on the issue.
The Supreme Court in an opinion by Justice Antonin Scalia
affirmed the ruling by the Chicago-based appeals court in the
case.
Scalia said a debtor may not obtain confirmation of such a
Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan that provides for the sale of
collateral free and clear of the bank's lien, but does not
permit the bank to credit bid at the sale.
In reading the opinion from the bench, Scalia said the law's
text was clear. "Although the jargon in this case is
complicated, the statutory interpretation question is an easy
one," he said.
Lawyers for Amalgamated said Congress had examined the
precise problem at issue in the case and decided the best way to
protect the secured creditor against the risk of undervaluation
of the asset was to allow it to bid at auction.
U.S. government attorneys supported the bank. They said the
right to credit bid was an essential protection for secured
creditors, especially for lenders such as the U.S. government
and federal agencies that often are unable to bid cash.
The Supreme Court case is RadLAX Gateway Hotel v.
Amalgamated Bank, No. 11-166.
