May 11 Veteran bankruptcy lawyer Richard Levin, who helped pen the U.S. federal Bankruptcy Code in the 1970s, is joining law firm Jenner & Block, the firm announced.

Levin, who had chaired Cravath Swaine & Moore's bankruptcy group since 2007, will become a member of Jenner's corporate reorganization practice effective May 18, Jenner said in a statement.

Levin, 64, was facing mandatory retirement rules at Cravath, where he founded the bankruptcy practice and represented the Detroit Institute of Arts during Detroit's $18 billion bankruptcy.

As assistant counsel to the House Judiciary Committee from 1975 to 1978, he played a key role in forming the law that still governs corporate bankruptcies today.

In a statement, Levin said he respects Jenner's practice and is "eager to play a role in helping the firm grow its ... presence in New York."

Richard Ziegler, Jenner's New York managing partner, said in a statement the firm is "delighted" to add Levin, calling him a "superstar in his field."

C. Allen Parker, Cravath's presiding partner, said Cravath was "grateful to Rich for his years of service to our firm, and we wish him the very best as he takes this next step in his career". (Reporting by Nick Brown in New York; Editing by Peter Galloway)