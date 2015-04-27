(Updates throughout with details on Miller's career)
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, April 27 Bankruptcy lawyer Harvey
Miller, who led Lehman Brothers through its record-breaking
Chapter 11 case starting in 2008, has died at 82 after a battle
with ALS, his law firm, Weil Gotshal & Manges, announced on
Monday.
Miller, dubbed the lion of the bankruptcy bar, helped
pioneer the rise of restructuring law as a major practice at
many big firms. ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, affects
the nervous system and is commonly called Lou Gehrig's disease.
Miller is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Miller.
After joining Weil in 1969, Miller built the firm's
bankruptcy practice into a global powerhouse, playing key roles
in the bankruptcies of Lehman, American Airlines, Enron,
WorldCom and General Motors Co.
Born in Brooklyn, Miller graduated from Brooklyn College in
1954, then from Columbia Law School in 1959. He taught at
Columbia, Yale Law School and New York University School of Law,
and is the namesake of Columbia's Harvey R. Miller Lecture
Series, Weil's statement said.
With Lehman, Miller oversaw the hectic sale of the company's
U.S. brokerage to Barclays PLC and spearheaded a $65
billion restructuring plan that most creditors supported despite
sustaining big losses.
Though the case made millions of dollars for Weil, Miller
saw the bankruptcy as a symbol of regulatory error, telling
Reuters in a 2011 interview that the government's refusal to
bail Lehman out was "a terrible mistake."
He was troubled, too, by what he perceived as a
philosophical shift in recent years in the restructuring
framework he helped bring to prominence, as hedge funds have
begun to drive cases in a manner more focused on maximizing
their profits than salvaging the underlying business.
"I don't think he was a fan of that change," former
bankruptcy Judge James Peck, who adjudicated Lehman's Chapter 11
case, told Reuters on Monday.
Miller, a fierce negotiator, was combative at times,
famously grabbing one adversary by the collar during the 1990
bankruptcy of Eastern Airlines.
But Peck said Miller "commanded the respect" of his peers,
and his tactics often led to compromise.
Jay Goffman, a former Miller colleague who now runs Skadden
Arps Slate Meagher & Flom's bankruptcy practice, said Miller
"helped transform the entire nature of restructuring."
Weil bankruptcy partner Stephen Karotkin called Miller an
"incredible mentor and teacher." "The impact he has had on
those with whom he worked ... is unprecedented," Karotkin said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Alan Crosby and Cynthia
Osterman)