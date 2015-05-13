SAN FRANCISCO May 13 The auction for bankrupt
electronic retailer RadioShack's brand and customer data has
closed with the Standard General hedge fund posting a winning
bid of $26.2 million after objections piled up to their sale.
Standard General affiliate General Wireless, which had
already bought more than 1,700 RadioShack stores, on Tuesday won
the auction with the offer, well over its initial bid of $15
million on Monday, Adrienne Walker, a lawyer with Mintz, Levin,
Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, said on Wednesday.
Walker had been tracking the sale for a group of
RadioShack's U.S. independent dealers and franchisees. They had
objected to the sale over concerns about whether they could
continue to use the RadioShack trademark and whether a buyer of
the customer data will be subject to their privacy policies.
Several state officials had also raised consumer privacy
concerns, and Apple Inc chimed in last week with a filing in
U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, that said its
reseller agreement with RadioShack protects information
collected by the retailer during sales of Apple products.
Standard General and RadioShack were not immediately
available to comment on the auction.
RadioShack, forced into Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February by
competition from online and bricks-and-mortar rivals, won court
approval in March to sell part of its business to General
Wireless. Most of RadioShack's surviving stores will be
co-branded with cellular phone provider Sprint Corp.
The sale of the intellectual property assets still requires
bankruptcy court approval. A hearing on the matter has been
scheduled for May 20 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington,
Delaware.
The case is In Re: RadioShack Corp, Case No. 15-10197, in
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.
(Reporting by Jim Christie)