* Commission on bankruptcy reform mulls major overhaul of
laws
* Commission gathering feedback from industry leaders
* Plans report to Congress in 2014
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Oct 17 A commission charged with
exploring bankruptcy reform said on Wednesday it may recommend
ditching outdated bankruptcy laws altogether and "starting from
scratch."
The Commission to Study the Reform of Chapter 11, whose 22
members constitute a venerable bankruptcy industry Hall of Fame,
on Wednesday held its first in a series of hearings to gather
feedback on what is right and wrong with the statutory scheme
that has governed Chapter 11 bankruptcy since 1978.
The commission's charge includes "literally considering
starting from scratch and re-inventing the statute," said Robert
Keach, attorney and commission co-chairman.
The group, formed earlier this year by trade group the
American Bankruptcy Institute, heard feedback from lending
industry leaders at the Loan Syndication and Trading
Association's annual conference in New York.
It plans to eventually submit a report to Congress, targeted
for April, 2014, that could serve as "part blueprint, part
outline" for new legislation, Keach said.
The current bankruptcy code, which tries to balance a
debtor's need to save its business with a creditor's need to
recover its money, has become outdated as the investing
community has grown more sophisticated and capital structures
more complex, Keach said.
It was written at a time when the biggest employers were
manufacturers with U.S. operations, not service companies with
principal assets comprised of contracts and intellectual
property, which dominate today's markets, Keach said.
"The code does not clearly provide for the treatment of such
assets," he said.
Keach co-chairs the commission with fellow bankruptcy lawyer
Albert Togut. Its members, all bankruptcy A-listers, include
Harvey Miller, the Weil Gotshal & Manges lawyer who led Lehman
Brothers through bankruptcy, and retired Manhattan bankruptcy
Judge Arthur Gonzalez. Jim Millstein, the former U.S. Treasury
chief restructuring officer, and Rich Levin, the Cravath Swaine
& Moore attorney who helped write the original code in 1978, are
also on the team.
While the code has gone through periodic modifications, most
recently in 2005, this commission's ambitious charge suggests
bigger changes could lie ahead.
The commission will study 13 areas of bankruptcy law,
including labor & benefits issues, financing rules and
government supervision. It is collecting feedback from several
groups through a series of hearings, with scheduled dates at the
National Conference of Bankruptcy Judges in San Diego on Oct.
26, and a convention of trade group the Turnaround Management
Association in Boston on Nov. 3.
At Wednesday's hearing, lending industry leaders expressed
measured concern that the undertaking could be read as an
attempt to deter or limit the use of secured credit in
bankruptcy.
The mission statement "suggests that the expansive use of
secured credit has interfered with companies' ability to
reorganize in bankruptcy," said A.J. Murphy, who heads leveraged
finance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Lee Shaiman, a managing director at the Blackstone Group's
GSO Capital Partners, said major changes could "seriously
impair the functioning of the capital markets and thus harm
businesses both in and out of bankruptcy."