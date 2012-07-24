BRIEF-Steelworkers ratify key agreements in Stelco restructuring
* United Steelworkers - USW members at Stelco operations ratified new collective agreements
SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 San Bernardino, California, which is planning to file for bankruptcy, would suspend payments on pension obligation bonds and other debt under a three-month proposal to be submitted to the city council on Tuesday.
A package of materials on the city council's Web site included the plan for July-September of this year.
City staff recommend deferring $3.6 million in debt and lease payments, including on pension bonds and infrastructure bank loans.
