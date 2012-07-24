SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 San Bernardino, California, which is planning to file for bankruptcy, would suspend payments on pension obligation bonds and other debt under a three-month proposal to be submitted to the city council on Tuesday.

A package of materials on the city council's Web site included the plan for July-September of this year.

City staff recommend deferring $3.6 million in debt and lease payments, including on pension bonds and infrastructure bank loans.