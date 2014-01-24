By Jessica Toonkel, Olivia Oran and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK Jan 24 Corporate raiders, long scorned
by Wall Street, are gaining new credibility as activist
investors, to the point that some investment banks are eager to
bestow on them a new title: valued customer.
Big Wall Street banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley are still content to defend corporate America
against investors like Carl Icahn and Dan Loeb, who take large
stakes in companies with the hopes of effecting such changes as
spinning off a division, cutting costs or ousting management.
Protecting the corporate castle is profitable work, part of
nearly $70 billion in corporate fees generated by investment
banks annually, and big banks fear upsetting their best clients.
Smaller investment banks, though, see a new source of
revenue: Working with investors on one corporate campaign could
help them win future assignments from another company, which may
seek defensive services from banks familiar with the inner
workings of activists.
Getting involved in a merger-and-acquisition transaction is
also opportune if the target company ultimately pursues a sale
of itself under investor pressure.
That's a potentially attractive proposition for an industry
still grappling with slow dealmaking activity in the wake of the
financial crisis. U.S. M&A fees last year were still down 27
percent from 2007, at $15.9 billion, according to data from
Thomson Reuters and Freedman & Co.
"I keep getting calls from people who want to be in this
space. Bankers are trying to figure out 'how can I charge for
working with activists?'" said Steve Wolosky at Olshan Frome
Wolosky LLP, a top lawyer for activist investors such as
Starboard Value LP.
"Everyone is expecting the big banks to start doing this
the answer as to when is 'follow the money,'" said a banker at a
large firm that has discussed working with activists.
"It's not that different from what happened with the private
equity firms in the 1980s. No one wanted to work with the
'barbarians' until they realized it was very lucrative," he
added, asking not to be named because he was not authorized to
speak with the media.
Boutique banks including Houlihan Lokey, Moelis & Co and
Blackstone Group LP's advisory group have worked with
investors such as Barington Capital, Starboard and Pershing
Square Capital on their activist campaigns.
Evercore Partners Inc and Jefferies LLC are also
keeping a close eye on the trend, several bankers said.
Activist investors have become more respectable in recent
years after a series of campaigns that brought about changes
seen as instrumental to companies' success.
Loeb, for instance, made a handsome profit for himself and
his investors from his two-year crusade to increase Yahoo Inc's
value. The shares, which were around $13 before he got
involved, now trade near $40. He was also instrumental in naming
former Google Inc executive Marissa Mayer as Yahoo's
chief executive officer.
On Wednesday alone, Icahn urged e-commerce giant eBay
to spin off its PayPal arm and renewed an attack on
Apple Inc to return cash to shareholders. Loeb revealed
a major stake in Dow Chemical Co and urged the largest
U.S. chemical maker to spin off its petrochemical unit.
The number of activist campaigns against U.S. corporations
has increased 20 percent over the last few years, according to
FactSet Shark Watch, from 198 in 2010 to 236 last year.
While large activist firms mostly have the team and
reputation to take on a fight without outside aid, other
activists hire Wall Street advisors to render campaigns more
believable, to perform financial analysis and sometimes to find
potential buyers for the target company.
ADDING HEFT
For smaller or new activist investors, enlisting a bank
helps to "show they are serious because they are paying the bank
a significant fee to do the work and use their name," said Gregg
Feinstein, head of the M&A group at Houlihan Lokey.
Houlihan, which also defends companies against activist
campaigns, represented its first activist publicly in 2011 when
it assisted Orange Capital in its campaign against Australian
REIT Charter Hall Office Management.
Orange succeeded in its push, which included the sale of its
U.S. portfolio. Houlihan is now helping Barington Capital to
persuade Darden Restaurants Inc to break up into two
separate companies and to spin off its real estate.
Moelis advised Starboard Value during the hedge fund's push
for Smithfield Foods Inc to break itself up rather than sell to
Shanghui International Holdings Ltd.
Blackstone will work with corporate clients as well as
activists, including Pershing Square, the hedge fund founded by
William Ackman. The bank helped Ackman when the billionaire
invested in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
Some bankers work with activists because they are attracted
by the opportunities to build relationships with investors, who
often manage to secure board seats at major corporations.
"Many banks use the activist product as a means toward
securing future mandates from a corporate client, including
takeover defense or ultimately the sale of the company," said
Tom Stoddard, a senior managing director at Blackstone.
Banks working with activists generally charge a flat fee, a
percentage of the gains the activist receives if the campaign is
successful, and an additional fee if the activist publicly
discloses the bank's name, according to several people familiar
with these arrangements.
The flat fees can range anywhere from $250,000 to $1
million, and the percentage of investor gains bankers earn can
be anywhere from one to 5 percent, these sources said, asking
not to be named because the information is not public.
It is hard to generalize fees because often caps and credits
are associated with these structures, one of the sources added.
Banks fending off a high-profile attack can make from a few
hundred thousand dollars to $2 million in monthly flat fees, on
top of a success fee as high as $7 million to $8 million,
according to one industry banker.
"People are willing to pay higher fees if you fight people
like Carl Icahn than if you are fighting a new kid on the
block," the banker said.
Such fees are only a tiny fraction of what Wall Street banks
generate from deals ranging from capital market transactions to
mergers and acquisitions.
Computer maker Dell Inc's $25 billion buyout by founder
Michael Dell last year, for example, created $458 million worth
of investment banking fees in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
That reliance on corporations for revenue explains why it's
still rare that banks work with activists.
But as investors become more common in the boardroom and the
amount of money activists make grows, more banks may change
their view, said Lyle Ayes, managing director and head of
shareholder activism practice at New York-based Evercore
.
When Evercore brought on Ayes early last year, one of his
first mandates was to help decide if the firm should represent
activists.
In the end, Evercore decided against the idea. "It's too
close to home for too many of our important clients." Still, he
added: "Evercore asked the question before I arrived, they asked
when I arrived and I suspect they will ask it again."