Air India's Airbus A321 is on display at the tarmac of Mumbai airport July 30, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Banks are not expected to write down loans to cash-strapped Air India under a debt restructuring plan that was approved by a government panel on Tuesday, Banking Secretary D.K. Mittal told reporters.

The consortium of 14 lenders, led by State Bank of India, is likely to be impacted by 20 billion rupees on account of the $4 billion restructuring, he said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)